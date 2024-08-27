Letter: Where is all the outrage toward Hamas and Iran?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Israel was brutally attacked last year by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists. Approximately 1,200 men, women, children and babies were killed. Additionally, Hamas took more than 240 hostages to use as bargaining chips. Who can forget the image of Shani Louk being paraded through the streets of Gaza shortly after the attack, stripped naked and dying?

Israel is our friend in a tough neighborhood. Iran is an autocracy with no respect for human rights. Iran is dedicated to the eradication of Israel and uses proxies such as Hamas to further this goal.

I read that Hamas is insisting on retaining control of the Gaza-Egypt border as part of a ceasefire. This is nuts.

“Israel is killing innocent Palestinians with our bombs”; “It’s a moral outrage,” you say. Want to stop the killing? Focus your outrage at Iran and Hamas. Demand action to stop them.

Jill Edelman

Aina Haina

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter