Off the news: Public on alert as Hone whipped isles

Hurricane Hone caused weekend flooding, property damage, power outages and Big Island flight cancellations — so it was far from “sweet and soft,” as its Hawaiian name hoped. But fortunately, no injuries were reported from the Category 1 hurricane, which certainly could’ve wreaked more havoc up the island chain than it did.

Hawaii’s high level of emergency alertness also was good to see, with agencies issuing public advisories and updates often to keep folks vigilant. And with another storm, Hurricane Gilma, churning east of the Hawaiian islands with effects expected later this week, everyone must stay alert.