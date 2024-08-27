A twist on poke

One of my favorite meals growing up was mabo tofu. Since it was easy to prepare, we had it regularly. Tofu is thought of as a “substitute” for protein, but there are instances where it is revered for its own qualities. A square of silken tofu with a bit of soy sauce, sesame oil and green onion is one of my favorite dishes.

Still, I haven’t explored tofu’s qualities thoroughly. I usually prepare it as a side dish, but it can be the star of the meal. Its versatility, starting with its texture, is unmatched.

A friend mentioned how much they love tofu, so I figured it was time to expand my repertoire.

A few weeks later, I picked up a package of extra-firm tofu in anticipation of my friend coming over for dinner. I was craving some tofu poke. This doesn’t have to replace your favorite spicy ahi poke — just consider it for variety.

The first attempt at making this was more a “taste and see” approach in the preparation. A little of this, a little of that and hope for the best. I tossed in the sea asparagus since I didn’t have limu, and it was the right choice. I set the dish in the fridge to marinate. My friend arrived an hour or so later. Between bites, they rejected my question about whether or not it needed more of something.

My second attempt was more scientific. I measured and made adjustments. My kid saw it in the fridge, sighed, and said, “I would prefer it was actual raw fish poke instead of tofu.”

After a “taste test,” my 18-year-old was scarfing it down, while standing at the open fridge. We had a good laugh. Maybe you’ll like this dish, too.

Tofu Poke

Ingredients:

• 1 (16-ounce) block extra-firm tofu

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion, light green and white parts only

• 1/4 of a sweet onion

• 1/3 cup sea asparagus

• 3/4 cups grape tomatoes

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons water

• 2 teaspoon mirin

• 2 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1 teaspoon rice vinegar

• 1 teaspoon garlic chile crunch sauce

• 1 teaspoon ginger, grated

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 2-3 pinches salt, as needed

Directions:

Drain and slice the tofu into slightly smaller than 1/2-inch cubes. Place in a mixing bowl with the sliced green onions. Slice 1/4 of an onion lengthwise and then cut the lengths in thirds. Rinse the sea asparagus and pat dry. Chop it into bite-sized pieces. Slice the grape tomatoes into 3 or 4 pieces so they doesn’t compete too much with the tofu, and the juice can be added to the sauce. Add all of these to the bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together the ingredients listed from soy sauce through sugar. Once well mixed, add to the bowl of tofu, and toss gently with a large spoon or spatula.

Place in the fridge to marinate for a few hours or preferably for a day. Add a pinch of salt, if needed. Serve.