Just chillin’

It’s easy to beat the heat with these incredibly cool treats.

Earl Kapolei

EARL Hawaii recently launched Italian ice and frozen custard at its Kapolei location. Choose from mango or cherry Italian ice ($4.25 small, $6 regular), or frozen custard ($5 small, $7 regular). If you want the best of both worlds, go for the combo of Italian ice and custard ($7.75). This dessert will eventually be at all EARL Hawaii locations.

Earl Kapolei

Ka Makana Alii

91-5431 Kapolei pkwy., Kapolei

Earlhawaii.com

Instagram: @earlhawaii

Banan Kaimuki

Banan Kaimuki recently released a brand-new summer treat. Uncle’s Mango ($5.15) features mango banan topped with dragonfruit drizzle, papaya, pineapple, sliced banana and shaved coconut. This limited-time dessert is available while supplies last.

Banan Kaimuki

1152 Koko Head Ave., Honolulu

Banan.co

Instagram: @banan

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

The newest Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice store is open in Pearl City. Its shave ice is made with ultra-purified Kona water and 100% of its syrups are made with pure cane sugar. Locally sourced fruits and products are used whenever possible.

This Central Oahu location also features special combos like Almond Joy, lilikoi cheesecake, and lava flow ($8.75 keiki size, $9.75 original size). Bestsellers include Hawaiian Rainbow, Sunset Beach and No Ka Oi ($6.75 keiki size, $7.99 original size).

Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

98-1258 Kaahumanu St., Pearl City

Ululanishawaiianshaveice.com

Instagram: @ululanis.pearlcity

Frost City

This Taiwanese-style shave ice spot just reopened in a new location. Frost City recently celebrated its grand reopening. It offers milk teas, smoothies, soup desserts and frosts.

Choose a frost dessert size ($6.95 small, $8.55 regular) and select from flavors like strawberry, green tea, coconut, black sesame and Thai tea.

Or, go for combo frosts ($9.55 small, $11.50 regular) with options like strawberry and mango, lychee and watermelon, and coconut and chocolate.

Frost City

1517 S. King St., Honolulu

Instagram: @frostcityhi