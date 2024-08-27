Just chillin’

Wednesday, August 28, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Aug. 27, 2024
3:24 p.m.
It’s easy to beat the heat with these incredibly cool treats.
Earl Kapolei
EARL Hawaii recently launched Italian ice and frozen custard at its Kapolei location. Choose from mango or cherry Italian ice ($4.25 small, $6 regular), or frozen custard ($5 small, $7 regular). If you want the best of both worlds, go for the combo of Italian ice and custard ($7.75). This dessert will eventually be at all EARL Hawaii locations.
Earl Kapolei
Ka Makana Alii
91-5431 Kapolei pkwy., Kapolei
Earlhawaii.com
Instagram: @earlhawaii
Banan Kaimuki
Banan Kaimuki recently released a brand-new summer treat. Uncle’s Mango ($5.15) features mango banan topped with dragonfruit drizzle, papaya, pineapple, sliced banana and shaved coconut. This limited-time dessert is available while supplies last.
Banan Kaimuki
1152 Koko Head Ave., Honolulu
Banan.co
Instagram: @banan
Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
The newest Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice store is open in Pearl City. Its shave ice is made with ultra-purified Kona water and 100% of its syrups are made with pure cane sugar. Locally sourced fruits and products are used whenever possible.
This Central Oahu location also features special combos like Almond Joy, lilikoi cheesecake, and lava flow ($8.75 keiki size, $9.75 original size). Bestsellers include Hawaiian Rainbow, Sunset Beach and No Ka Oi ($6.75 keiki size, $7.99 original size).
Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
98-1258 Kaahumanu St., Pearl City
Ululanishawaiianshaveice.com
Instagram: @ululanis.pearlcity
Frost City
This Taiwanese-style shave ice spot just reopened in a new location. Frost City recently celebrated its grand reopening. It offers milk teas, smoothies, soup desserts and frosts.
Choose a frost dessert size ($6.95 small, $8.55 regular) and select from flavors like strawberry, green tea, coconut, black sesame and Thai tea.
Or, go for combo frosts ($9.55 small, $11.50 regular) with options like strawberry and mango, lychee and watermelon, and coconut and chocolate.
Frost City
1517 S. King St., Honolulu
Instagram: @frostcityhi