Mediterranean Must-Haves

National Gyro Day is Sept. 1, so naturally, we’re craving all things Mediterranean. Since there aren’t many gyro spots on Oahu, here’s where you can enjoy a flavorful Mediterranean feast:

Doner Shack

With locations both in Chinatown and in Kakaako, Doner Shack offers everything from sandwiches and wraps to various plates. The biz prides itself on serving Turkish lamb doner and chicken shawarma using fresh ingredients.

Popular dishes include the Doner rice plate — choice of meat, veggies, sauces and rice — and the Big Turk Plate, which includes a choice of meat, rice, pita, veggies, falafel, hummus and sauces. Choose from proteins like lamb, chicken mix (lamb and chicken), and falafel (meat substitute). Sauce options include yogurt garlic, hot cilantro and tangy barbecue.

Don’t forget to check out specials like the loaded Doner fries.

Visit donershackhi.com.

Kababa Mama

Kababa Mama pops up at various events like Ono Grindz & Makeke, Honolulu Harbor Nights and Village Night Market at Pearlridge Center. The biz specializes in Middle Eastern fusion cuisine.

“I hail from the former USSR — Ukraine — and when I moved here, I started cooking more because I missed Middle Eastern food,” says business owner Lana Rudgayzer. “The business name hails back to my grandparents — grandma, mama.”

Kababa Mama offers chicken shawarma (tender chicken thighs marinated for 24 hours in Mediterranean herbs and spices), a falafel smashburger, and Mama’s Smashburger. The latter features a flavorful blend of lamb and beef infused with Mediterranean herbs.

Visit kababamamahawaii.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@kababamama.hawaii).

Istanbul Hawaii

When it comes to Turkish/Mediterranean cuisine in a gorgeous setting, look no further than Istanbul Hawaii (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 152). Run by mother-daughter team Nili Yildirim and her daughter, chef Ahu Hettema, the restaurant provides an authentic dining experience filled with a variety of flavors.

Feast on dishes like the aesthetically pleasing meze platter — a flavorful combo of hummus, muhamarra, baba ganoush, su borek, spanakopita and warm pita — levrek (whole Mediterranean sea bass), Ottoman steak and pirzola.

Of course, no experience is complete without trying the popular lamb tenderloin shish or iskender doner (shaved lamb and beef with Ho Farm tomato compote).

Visit istanbulhawaii.com or call 808-772-4440.

Shaloha Pita

This takeout spot (3133 Waialae Ave.) prides itself on using high-quality ingredients for its authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Both the shawarma plate and the schnitzel plate are popular; both feature turmeric rice, tabouleh, Israeli salad, red and white cabbage, hummus and two pieces of pita. If you want the best of all worlds, go for the Shaloha Plate, which has a little of everything — schnitzel, shawarma and falafel.

Don’t forget to order a side of fried pita chips with hummus.

Call 808-744-4222 or visit shaloha4u.com.

Yamas Mediterranean Cuisine

Located in Enchanted Lake Center, Yamas Mediterranean Cuisine (1020 Keolu Drive) is known for its Greek and Mediterranean fare.

Start with popular appetizers like hummus, spanakopita and zucchini fries. Gyros are a customer favorite, and feature seasoned strips of lamb and beef in a warm pita topped with tzatziki. All pitas come with a choice of garlic fries, hummus, baba ganoush, spanakopita, Greek salad or avgolemono.

Extra hungry? Go for the Super Gyro, which contains twice the amount of meat (a half-pound) as the classic gyro.

Call 808-263-4075 or visit yamashawaii.com.

MARA Restaurant & Bar

MARA Restaurant & Bar (1390 Kapiolani Blvd.) showcases local seafood with a Mediterranean flair in a contemporary, chic setting. The eatery highlights the historical cuisines of modern-day Italy and Greece, while featuring locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

Start with the popular tasting trio — hummus, Greek yogurt tzatziki and burrata — or try the ahi crudo with chile crisp, or the grilled Mediterranean octopus. A popular entree option is to select from the “makai market of the sea” (grilled day boat scallops, monchong, pistachio-crusted local ahi and more) then select a preparation (Greek “island style,” Moroccan or acqua pazza). Or, opt for heartier dishes like hand-cut linguine frutti di mar, marinated lamb chops and roasted lamb loin “Wellington.”

Call 808-450-3036 or visit marahonolulu.com.