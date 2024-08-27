Superb Sushi

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Seafood afficionados, save these spots for future visits:

New sushi boats

Moonga Asian Bistro (46-018 Kamehameha Hwy.) features a variety of Asian-inspired cuisines, ranging from Thai curries and noodles to Chinese-style beef entrees, and sushi rolls. Its sushi selection is not to be missed — there are more than 25 rolls, and the eatery also offers sushi and sashimi platters for two ($95). The platters are served on a boat and include Rainbow and Volcano rolls, 10 pieces of sushi and 20 pieces of sashimi.

Call 808-219-0421 or visit moongaasianbistrohi.com.

A cozy neighborhood spot

If you’re craving quality sushi in a casual, unassuming setting, look no further than Sushi ii (655 Keeaumoku St. Ste. 109). Opt for the omakase chef’s selection of seasonal fish (market price), or order from the a la carte menu. Nigiri sushi highlights include king salmon ($6), Hokkaido sea scallop ($6), ikura ($7) and toro (market price).

Call 808-942-5350 or follow the biz on Instagram (@sushi.ii.hawaii).

Hidden omakase gem

Located at Royal Hawaiian Center, Restaurant Suntory (2233 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. B307) is a popular spot for Japanese cuisine and offers several different dining experiences — teppanyaki, kaiseki and an omakase.

Its sushi counter, Tokiwa, features a lunch ($100) and dinner ($280) omakase with ingredients imported from Japan. Highlights from the dinner omakase include bluefin tuna sashimi, chawanmushi with uni, Hokkaido hairy crab, assorted sushi (toro, salmon, Hokkaido uni, toro taku) and tamago with mountain yam.

Be sure to check out the popular highball cocktails made with Suntory Whisky Toki and Jim Beam.

Call 808-922-5511 or visit restaurantsuntory.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).