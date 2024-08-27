Wrap it up

There’s a new shawarma spot in West Oahu. Shaverma specializes in Eastern European wraps, according to business owner Maksim Andreev.

“I like to cook, and I’ve been working in the kitchen for quite some time,” says Andreev, who is originally from Russia. “I’ve been cooking for my family and friends, and they all love it, so I decided to open this up.

“I’ve lived in LA for around 10 years,” he adds. “There’s a lot of shawarma spots, but nothing like this. The sauce and combination of pickled carrots and onions comes together really nicely.”

All wraps come with cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots, pickles, red onions and cheese. Choose your protein — chicken ($16) or beef ($18) — or go for a vegetarian option, mushroom ($14). Wraps come with a choice of sauce — the white sauce is yogurt-based, while the red sauce is tomato-based.

“The chicken shawarma goes best with the white sauce,” Andreev says. “There’s 100 grams of protein in each wrap. We toast it on the panini press, just to make it crispy. Then, we wrap it in foil and let the customer enjoy.

“The beef is tri-tip steak,” he adds. “It goes well with red and white sauces. Our red sauce is not spicy; we have a separate spicy sauce. The spicy sauce is based on the white sauce but with the addition of a spice.”

You can find Shaverma at Ono Grindz and Makeke at Wai Kai on Thursdays. The biz has previously popped up at Night Market by the Beach at Kapilina and at Village Night Market at Pearlridge Center. The business plans to expand to do catering.

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@shaverma.llc).

Shaverma

Various locations

Instagram: @shaverma.llc

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted