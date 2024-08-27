Kokua Line: How long will Manoa park gym be closed?

Question: How long will the Manoa park gym be closed once they start on the roof?

Answer: Until spring, according to a news release from Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Extensive work on the multifaceted roof of the large gymnasium (mauka side) at Manoa Valley District Park is scheduled to begin Sept. 9 and will require closure of the gymnasium and its adjacent recreational room and bathrooms, the news release said.

The work will include renovating the metal roofing as well as improving the gutters, louvers and insulation. Construction by MEI Corp. is contracted at $2.3 million.

“Staging of construction equipment for this project will also require the closure of the larger grassy area on the Palolo side of the gym and several stalls within the lower parking lot by the community garden. The use of the lower parking area will close the vehicular connection of Kahaloa Drive to Olopua Street. The primary drop-off area for Manoa Elementary School, located by the park’s pool accessed from Manoa Road, will remain open except for a portion of the curbside. Mahalo to school staff and the contractor for coordinating to improve safety and reduce the project’s impact to the school, their pupils, and park users,” the news release said.

The large gymnasium, built in 2003, is “an integral part” of the nearly 30-acre park, which also includes a 50-meter swimming pool, playground, play courts, ball fields and a second, smaller gymnasium, which was renovated in late 2017, the news release said.

Roofing projects also are beginning at Kahala Community Park and ‘Aiea District Park, it said.

Q: When can we order the free COVID-19 tests again?

A: At the end of September. “U.S. households will be eligible to order four free COVID-19 tests at covidtests.gov. The COVID- 19 tests will detect current COVID-19 variants and can be used through the end of the year,” according to a message on the website, which defaults for now to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response because online orders have not yet resumed.

More than 900 million COVID-19 tests have been mailed to U.S. households over the course of this intermittent program, which last accepted online orders in early March.

Q: Where can I check on dengue fever in various countries? I am planning an extended trip over the holidays.

A: The Traveler’s Health page at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel on the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is one useful site. The page has general health information for travelers as well as details about health risks, including dengue fever, in specific countries.

Auwe

Auwe to the Kia hatchback that suddenly changed lanes at the last minute and cut me off right before the H-2 interchange on Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Your reckless driving caused me to swerve into the next lane to avoid you. I was fortunate there wasn’t a car in that lane at the time. You could have hurt people! Plan ahead and drive with aloha! — V.K.

Mahalo

I went to Lagoon 3 at Ko Olina for my daily swim in the early morning. I left my slip-on slippers on the sand and went for my swim. While swimming, I noticed a couple with their daughter on the beach near my slippers. Later, I looked back at the sand and noticed that my slippers were gone. I called out to the couple, and the gentleman wearing a yellow T-shirt called back and said that the beach cleaner took the slippers. My slippers were not fancy, but comfortable. I noticed the gentleman walking toward Lagoon 2 by himself. Minutes later he returned with my slippers. I thanked him profusely! Mahalo! — Johnnie-May

