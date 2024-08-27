Sheriff’s deputy, 32, is found dead in his home

The state Department of Law Enforcement said a 32-year-old state sheriff’s deputy was found dead Monday.

DLE did not say when the body of Jordan J. Kagehiro, a U.S. Army reservist, was found, but noted in a news release that Kagehiro “was discovered in his residence” and the DLE learned of his death Monday. His body was found during a welfare check of his home.

“An unattended death investigation has been opened,” Honolulu Police Department spokesperson Michelle Yu told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

No additional information is being released at this time, according to police.

“We are not going to comment on anything regarding his personnel status at this time,” Michael S. Vincent, an attorney and DLE’s deputy director for administration, told the Star-Advertiser. “We have lost a great deputy, and his family and we would like to ask that the media respect the tragedy his family is dealing with right now.”

DLE Director Jordan Lowe sent an internal note Monday urging department personnel to check on friends and family and seek support services if needed.

“If you are feeling overwhelmed or hopeless please immediately call or text 988 or visit the website for Hawaii Cares” at hi cares.hawaii.gov.

“You are never alone and if you need support, resources are available,” the message read.

Kagehiro graduated from the most recent Law Enforcement Recruit Class on Dec. 15 after six months and more than 1,000 hours of rigorous training.

During his recruit training, Kagehiro “exemplified leadership and dedication in all of his actions” and was “admired by all of his fellow recruits for leading by example, always ensuring everyone was doing their best and rising to the challenges presented,” according to the state.

Kagehiro was assigned to the Sheriff’s Central Patrol responsible for the downtown area. He “loved law enforcement, treasured his time at the academy and could not wait to get to his assignment.”

Kagehiro “had a promising career with DLE,” according to the news release.

“The department and our community has lost a great young Deputy Sheriff and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Kagehiro’s family, loved ones and friends, as well as members of the department and law enforcement agencies for this loss of such a promising officer,” said Lowe in a statement.