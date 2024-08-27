Football Top 10: Campbell closing in on Kahuku at the top of the poll

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Campbell is closing the gap, but Kahuku again rules the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Kahuku blanked Konawaena 13-0 over the weekend and collected 11 of 17 first-place votes in this week’s balloting by coaches and media.

Campbell moved up a spot to No. 2 after a decisive 49-17 win over Punahou. The Sabers got a five-touchdown performance from Cal commit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and collected six first-place votes.

No teams entered the rankings, although Konawaena inched closer after its battle with Kahuku at Carleton E. Weimer Field.

No. 10 Waipahu garnered three more points than Konawaena, 13-10.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Aug. 26, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (2-1) (11) 160 1

> def. Konawaena, 13-0

> next: vs. Waimea, Saturday, 6 p.m.

2. Campbell (2-0) (6) 152 3

> won at No. 6 Punahou, 49-17

> next: bye (vs. Farrington, Sept. 14)

3. Mililani (2-0) 143 2

> bye

> at Liberty (Nev.), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (HST)

4. Saint Louis (1-2) 113 4

> won at KS-Maui, 49-0

> next: at Farrington, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Kapolei (2-0) 101 5

> bye

> next: at Kapaa, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

6. Farrington (3-0) 86 7

> def. Rancho Mirage, 42-0

> next: vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

7. Punahou (1-2) 63 6

> lost to No. 3 Campbell, 49-17

> next: bye

8. Kamehameha (2-1) 61 8

> at Warren (Calif.), 31-20

> next: vs. No. 10 Waipahu, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Leilehua (1-1) 17 9

> bye

> next: at Central Catholic (Calif.), Friday, noon (HST)

10. Waipahu (1-1) 13 10

> def. Waianae, 20-13

> next: at No. 8 Kamehameha, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Also receiving votes: Konawaena 10, Damien 7, Lahainaluna 2, Moanalua 2, Waianae 2, Aiea 1, ‘Iolani 1, Waimea 1.

Mililani is No. 3 while Saint Louis and Kapolei round out the top five. The Crusaders got their first win at Kamehameha Maui 49-0.