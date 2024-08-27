Girls Volleyball Top 10: Kamehameha-Hawaii tourney highlights week

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A quiet week in the girls volleyball universe will be engulfed by the 38-team Kamehameha-Hawaii Labor Day Classic this weekend.

No. 1 Kamehameha is among several local teams competing with programs from California to Texas at the Kamehameha-Hawaii campus in Keaau.

Coaches and media gave Kamehameha six out of eight first-place votes in this week’s Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Kamehameha’s 74-point total eked out the No. 1 ranking ahead of ‘Iolani, which got two first-place votes.

Fourth-ranked Moanalua, No. 5 Baldwin, No. 6 Kamehameha-Hawaii, No. 8 Kahuku, No. 9 Mid-Pacific and No. 10 Hawaii Baptist are also in the Labor Day Classic.

Punahou, ranked No. 3, has a bye until meeting No. 2 ‘Iolani in their ILH regular-season opener on Monday. OIA title contender Kapolei and three-time Division II state champion Le Jardin are also playing in the tournament.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Aug. 26, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (0-0) (6) 74 1

> bye

> next: vs. Centennial (Calif.), Thursday

2. ‘Iolani (6-3) (2) 73 2

> bye

> next: (vs. Punahou, Monday)

3. Punahou (4-4) 60 3

> bye

> next: bye (vs. ‘Iolani, Monday)

4. Moanalua (6-3) 56 4

> bye

> next: vs. Waiakea, Thursday

5. Baldwin (0-0) 45 5

> bye

> next: vs. Liberty (Calif.), Thursday

6. KS-Hawaii (0-0) 36 6

> bye

> next: vs. Westview (Calif.)

7. Mililani (0-0) 31 8

> bye

> next: bye

8. Kahuku (0-0) 22 7

> bye

> next: vs. Roseville (Calif.), Thursday

9. Mid-Pacific (7-0) 20 9

> bye

> next: vs. El Capitan, Thursday

10. Hawaii Baptist (0-0) 11 10

> bye

> next: vs. Francis Parker (Calif.), Thursday