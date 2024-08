Nainoa Damon, son of a Honolulu police officer, is shown in court after his sentencing on Aug. 22. Damon was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Haaheo Kolona.

Let me get this straight: Judge Shanlyn Park gave Nainoa Damon a minimum of 15 years for the life of Haaheo Kolona, but concurrent sentences of 20 years for two felony firearm charges, first-degree robbery, 10 years for another firearm charge and five years for terroristic threatening? What message is she sending?

This judge obviously lacks judgment. With so many charges — murder topping the list — what exactly was her motivation in such a light sentence? It’s very suspicious.

God Bless the Kolona family in their time of ultimate suffering and now this indignity.

Terry Salazar

Waipahu

