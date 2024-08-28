Letter: Trump hasn’t disavowed any Project 2025 policies

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Donald Trump repeatedly claims to know nothing about Project 2025, but has he disavowed even one of the policies contained therein?

Has he promised not to ban medical abortion and the mailing of abortion pills? Did he protest collecting personal abortion data?

Is he keeping the Head Start programs that have helped thousands of underprivileged children?

Did I miss his objection to the proposal to reduce free or reduced-price healthy meals for hungry children? Are there any concerns about deregulating baby formula?

When will he promise to protect same-sex marriage?

Has he come out against replacing federal employees with political appointees? Where was it that he disagreed with removing the words “climate change” from all government documents?

What does it say about a future president who reacts to this radical document — one that would fundamentally change government — by disclaiming any knowledge and then doesn’t bother to find out more?

Phyllis Hanson

Keauhou, Hawaii island

