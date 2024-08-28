Letter: Young voters fail to cite need for high-paid jobs

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The young voters mentioned in a recent article cited various reasons why they vote and why others in their generation should vote.

Among their reasons are reproductive rights, climate change, the Israel-Hamas war, our high cost of housing and other issues.

The main reason why these young voters should vote was not even mentioned: higher-paying jobs.

These people sound like they will grow up to be Democrats and that party’s chokehold on our state will continue for another generation.

Our addiction to tourism and the low-paying jobs it brings will continue as well. We’ll see an acceleration in the exodus from Hawaii.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

