Off the news: Labor rumblings have Hawaii on edge

A huge perfect storm is brewing and no, it’s not related to weather from Hone, Gilma or Hector. Rather, labor strife is threatening Hawaii’s calm, with the potential of imminent strikes by Waikiki hotel workers as well as United Airlines flight attendants.

The fervent hope is that bargaining talks get scheduled soon, with progress made on fair wages and work conditions. The busy Labor Day travel weekend is right around the corner, and some good-faith steps, from all sides, would be best for Hawaii and our economy.