On the Move: Christine San Nicolas

Outrigger has promoted Christine “Chris” San Nicolas to general manager for Outrigger Kauai Resort and Spa. San Nicolas joined in 1999 as assistant director of financial services for Outrigger Guam Beach Resort, where she later served as director of human resources in 2016. Her experience also includes being senior director of HR for Outrigger Hospitality Group on Oahu in 2020 and director of HR for Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa in 2021, where she was promoted to resort manager.

