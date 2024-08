Clippers guard Norman Powell will be the featured guest for community events.

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors will meet in an NBA exhibition game on Oct. 5, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

Fans can sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale at www.nba.com/clippers/singlegametickets.

The exhibition will culminate the Clippers’ week-long training camp. This will be the Clippers’ fifth training camp in Hawaii since 2017.

Clippers guard Norman Powell will be the featured guest this week for community events on Oahu and in Lahaina. The Clippers also will make a contribution to the islands at a community event at a local school.

Last week, the Warriors announced they will practice in Laie in advance of the exhibition.

The Clippers will play their home games at the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., starting this season. Following a media day on Sept. 30, the Clippers will travel to Hawaii. After the Hawaii exhibition, the Clippers will play four preseason games on the mainland ahead of the Oct. 23 season opener against the Phoenix Suns at the Intuit Dome.