Prince and Carvalho join BeachBows’ staff

Hawaii beach volleyball coach Evan Silberstein announced the addition of Victoria Prince and Bryan Carvalho to his coaching staff.

Prince, of Kennewick, Wash., is a former two-time All-American with the Rainbow Wahine indoor program (2004-05). Prince left UH ranked among the program’s leaders in career hitting percentage, blocks and aces per set before playing on the AVP Tour.

She has been coaching the Outrigger Canoe Club girls volleyball team alongside former UH beach volleyball assistant Danny Alvarez.

Carvalho, a Kailua native and Hawaii Baptist graduate, most recently served as the associate head coach of the Ottawa University Arizona beach volleyball team, which competes in the NAIA.

UH Hilo soccer teams picked third

The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s soccer teams were picked to finish third in the PacWest Preseason polls.

The Vulcan men, coming off a 10-6 season, had 163 points and received one first-place vote. Point Loma took the top spot with 192 points and Westmont was second with 163.

Hawaii Pacific was picked 10th with 71 points and Chaminade was predicted to finish 14th and last with 25.

The Hawaii Hilo women, who finished 10-2-3 in 2023, had 171 points and one first-place vote. Point Loma, the defending NCAA Division II champion and United Soccer Coaches Preseason No. 1, was atop the poll with 183 points and Concordia was second with 177.

Chaminade was picked sixth with 120 points and Hawaii Pacific was 10th with 69.