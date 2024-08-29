Letter: Curious why some local youth still laud Trump

The recent article on the Hawaii youth vote was quite revealing (“The youth vote,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 28). It is inexplicable that some people, especially young adults who will be tomorrow’s leaders, still believe that Donald Trump was or is an exemplary businessman. After all, aside from bankrupting six times, utterly failing in a litany of Trump-brand companies and products, and being found to have defrauded hundreds of Trump University students, Trump reportedly routinely stiffed contractors and suppliers. Of course, we haven’t mentioned that he and his father allegedly discriminated against Blacks by not renting his apartments to minorities.

If any of these persons are still enthralled by Trump’s business acumen and reputation, they might reconsider following his footsteps in their business careers.

We must at least give credit to “The Donald”: If you keep repeating a lie often enough, people will eventually believe it’s true, as he told his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

