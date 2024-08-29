Letter: Gabbard determined to become GOP spectacle

Heaven help me, but we can’t all bat a thousand. There are few votes I regret casting more than one for Tulsi Gabbard back when she started out as a Democrat. It has all turned out to be little more than a complete waste of time and expectations.

Now I cannot help but feel somehow complicit and partly to blame for helping her on a career to becoming the irritating spectacle that she seems so determined to be. On the other hand, “birds of a feather … ”

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

