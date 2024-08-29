Letter: It’s high time for state government term limits

A homeless person walks near the state Department of Health building across from the state Capitol.

I strongly agree with former state Sen. Gary Hooser’s idea of establishing a term limit for members of our state Legislature (“State House, Senate must adopt reforms,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 27). I notice that some current members have been occupying their seats for a long time. This is unfair. There are very qualified and educated people out there who are also willing to serve the community.

To our current members of our state Legislature who have been in the office for a long time: Give younger people a chance to also serve their community.

Constante A. Domingo

Salt Lake

