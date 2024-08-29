Letter: Less performing, more acting from state officials

Leadership is earned, not given, inherited, presented at a banquet, bestowed or whatever flavor-of-the-month word we conjure up. It always starts at the top of the food chain with the big dog.

Too much performance art in Hawaii politics since statehood has brought all our own problems with no solution worth talking about. Hawaii always assumes that if you have a larger-than-life personality, you qualify to be in a leadership role.

Elected officials in Hawaii don’t have the guts to make the right or wrong call just to get things rolling because it’s important that their performance art assures that their highly visible and well-paid part-time career continues. Make those positions full-time, call upon these elected officials to put in the time and have a term limit of two years. Fresh minds, fresh ideas and fresh energy are good for Hawaii nei.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

