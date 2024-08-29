Letter: Spend money to keep criminals off our streets

Thursday, August 29, 2024
After reading the article about the criminal in Manoa with 61 arrests and convictions, it seems to me that taxpayer money would be better spent on a new 50,000-bed prison than a stadium that will never pay for itself. Taxpayers want the criminals off the street, not released to do more crime.
Whiting Hyland
Kailua
