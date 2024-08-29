Letter: Spend money to keep criminals off our streets

After reading the article about the criminal in Manoa with 61 arrests and convictions, it seems to me that taxpayer money would be better spent on a new 50,000-bed prison than a stadium that will never pay for itself. Taxpayers want the criminals off the street, not released to do more crime.

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter