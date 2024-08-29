Off the news: HPD shutters another illegal game room

Thursday, August 29, 2024
79°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
7:47 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
There’s been another bust at a Honolulu “game room” where illegal gambling takes place, but this time the perpetrators were arrested for robbing the joint.
Honolulu police officers responded to a report of a gunpoint robbery in process at the Kawaiahao Street site last Thursday, encountering one of three armed men attempting to exit. Two others were found hiding in a bathroom, with two pistols and two ski masks in a trash can.
The men are being prosecuted on federal charges of robbery connected to interstate “commerce.” Police also seized digital gambling machines, but no gambling arrests were made.