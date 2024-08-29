Editorial: HPD must work on communication

Mutual trust is a foundational conceit in governance, and perhaps nowhere is that more implicit and on routine public display than in law enforcement. At the Honolulu Police Department, that foundation appears to be cracking, due to a perceived lack of communication between department heads and the rank-and-file, and an inability to achieve operational transparency. That is unacceptable for officers, who in taking an oath to protect and serve place a chit on their lives, and whose confidence in comrades and superiors is a requirement for survival.

A monthlong survey conducted between March and April was a litmus test for HPD officers of all ranks and civilian employees on a range of topics, from leadership to equipment quality to morale. Of 370 respondents, 56% “agreed or strongly agreed that the senior leadership is effective at managing the department” — but 44% “disagreed or strongly disagreed.”

A respondent cohort representing a 22% sliver of all HPD employees doesn’t provide a comprehensive look into department triumphs and travails. Still, those who had something to say put their concerns to paper, telegraphing in no uncertain terms a serious lack of top-down communication on operational goals, initiatives and standards.

It is no ringing endorsement of HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan, who campaigned on a commitment to restore public trust and improve transparency and communication, then took office in a private June 2022 ceremony that left even Mayor Rick Blangiardi out of the loop. While efforts have been made to rebuild bridges burned by former HPD Chief Louis Kealoha, who perpetrated one of the worst public corruption scandals in state history, the wins have been few and far between. They have not translated to wide public trust and are eclipsed by severe shortcomings on transparency, institutional integrity and a deep malaise in high-crime areas including West Oahu.

On New Year’s Day, Logan addressed the media after an islandwide manhunt and chase involving 44-year-old felon Sidney Tafokitau ended with two officers shot and Tafokitau dead. It wasn’t until two weeks later — through a lawsuit — that the alleged police beating of Vaokehekehe Mataele, a bystander near the end of the pursuit, came to light. Lawyers claim Mataele was struck by a police van then pummeled by up to 12 officers in an alleged gross dereliction of duty.

And in Waianae, concerning gun violence has erupted in recent weeks: One dispute led to the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man at Waianae Boat Harbor on Aug. 6; police shot and killed a 60-year-old man who assaulted his girlfriend and injured three people by firing a weapon at a neighbor’s house on Aug. 14; and two teens were hospitalized with gunshot wounds on Aug. 15.

The HPD survey comes on the heels of a shining Honolulu Police Commission review of Logan’s performance as Honolulu’s 12th police chief. Commissioners offered praise for Logan’s willingness to collaborate and ability to address or shed light on longstanding issues, but singled out external communication as an area ripe for “renewed focus.” On this point, Logan has been searching for a uniformed officer who, for the first time since 2009, would serve as a department spokesperson. That was in February.

Logan in an online message said he intends to turn to annual or biennial surveys as a means to gauge policy effectiveness, improve communication and morale, and further his “understanding of the issues and concerns” of those in his charge.

Why it took so long to commission the survey is unknown. Even Blangiardi, who was not informed about the questionnaire prior to its public release, expressed impatience with the pace of progress, telling Hawaii News Now that chief of police is “not a developmental job, not at this stage.” That’s true. With more than two years on the job, Logan is no longer wetting his feet — he’s up to his ankles.

Many difficulties face HPD. But internal and external communication snafus are urgent problems that Logan must immediately rectify, working to foster trust that officers can carry onto the streets.