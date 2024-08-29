On the Move: Kelton Ancheta and Chrystalle Anger

Swipe or click to see more

Outrigger has announced the following promotion and new hire:

>> Kelton Ancheta to director of rooms for Outrigger Kauai Beach Resort & Spa. Ancheta joined the company in August 2023 as an executive housekeeper, with experience in the hospitality industry on Kauai since 2007; including rooms- division leadership positions at Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort, St. Regis Princeville, Koloa Landing Poipu and Sheraton Kauai Resort.

>> Chrystalle Anger as area director of front services for Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort & Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. Anger has 11 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, previously as assistant director of front office at Marriott Boston Copley Place.

