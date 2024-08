Waipahu running back Tristan Pacheco rushed against Waianae on Friday in a game at Pearl City.

A year ago, then-Division I Waipahu entered battle with Kamehameha in the midst of a difficult nonconference schedule of Open Division foes.

A season-opening 62-34 loss to Campbell. A 63-28 defeat at the hands of Kapolei. Then, a 38-15 loss to Kamehameha at Masa Yonamine Athletic Complex.

The Marauders then won their next nine games, capturing the OIA D-I title, and a 53-28 victory over Konawaena in the state final. They carry the black flag into uncharted territory this fall. Despite big changes at quarterback, Waipahu has won its last two games against Kailua and Waianae.

No. 8-ranked Kamehameha (2-1), a contender for the ILH Open crown, awaits No. 10 Waipahu (2-1) on Friday night at Kunuiakea Stadium in Kapalama.

Waipahu has lost its last three matchups with the Warriors. In 2000, Kamehameha rolled to a 33-6 win at Aloha Stadium with Caleb Spencer at quarterback. In ’88, the Warriors prevailed, 19-7, also at Aloha Stadium.

This season, sophomore David Vidinha has emerged as the Marauders’ signal caller. Learning on the job, Vidinha has completed less than 50 percent of his attempts (23-for-48), but has also thrown three touchdown passes with just two interceptions for 301 yards. In a 20-13 comeback win over Waianae last week, running back Tristan Pacheco emerged as a big-play threat with senior Faafetai Failauga sidelined by a hand injury.

Jayvren Pinera, Titan Figueroa and the receiving corps had ups and downs, but came up clutch down the stretch.

The Warriors are coming off a 31-20 win over Warren (Calif.) on the road. Ezra Forges and Jevin Bolos-Reyes have split time at QB. Bolos-Reyes (11-for-14, 107 yards, two TDs) had twice as many pass attempts as Forges against Warren, but Forges still passed for 101 yards and a TD. Running back Nainoa Melchor continues to power the backfield. The junior now has 162 rushing yards after an 82-yard performance over the weekend.

Kamehameha’s quick-passing attack has benefited receivers Taimane Purcell (12 receptions, 149 yards, two TDs), Ty Perkins (four, 109, TD) and Nui Kaapana (seven, 89, one).

Waipahu, led by ninth-year head coach Bryson Carvalho, will have an extended bye after this weekend. The Marauders make their debut in OIA Open Division on Sept. 21 at Mililani.

Under head coach Kaeo Drummondo, Kamehameha will meet Saint Louis next week in its ILH Open opener.

No. 4 Saint Louis at No. 6 Farrington

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Crusaders (1-2) broke into the winning column with a 49-0 rout of Kamehameha-Maui last weekend. After opening nonconference play with narrow road losses to Kahuku, 14-13, and Mililani, 16-14, Saint Louis shows all the possibilities of being a state championship contender.

Nainoa Lopes has been steady at QB (391 yards, three TDs, one interception). He has also been sometimes superb as a punter, but inconsistent. Mose Lilo has been a force at QB, as well. Lilo (305 yards, four TDs). At 5 feet, 10 inches and 210 pounds, Lilo leads the team in rushing and presents a different look as a rushing threat between the tackles.

With standout wide receiver Titan Lacaden sidelined (ankle injury), Stytyn Laconia (10 catches, 304 yards, three TDs) has stepped up. The receiving corps is deep and dangerous.

Two-way contributor Pupu Sepulona has been a force as a pass rusher and on offense as an H-back. Saint Louis has deployed the 6-2, 230-pound senior as a blocker in the trenches and as a target in the short-yardage passing game.

Farrington is coming off a 42-0 victory over Rancho Mirage (Calif.). First-year head coach Mike Lafaele has the Governors on a 3-0 start, their first since 2015. The ’15 Govs were powered in part by running back Challen Faamatau and won their first five games en route to a 7-4 season.

No. 5 Kapolei at Kapaa

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Coach Mike Tresler’s Warriors (0-1) opened nonconference action with a 35-12 loss at Farrington. Three weeks have nearly passed, and the Warriors will need a way to contain Kapolei’s speedy, strong-armed quarterback, Tama Amisone.

This is believed to be the first meeting between the schools on the football field.

Kapolei (2-0) has posted wins over Waianae, 28-7, and Lahainaluna, 42-12. Amisone, at 6-1 and 190 pounds, has resumed his prolific playmaking ways. He has passed for 435 yards and five TDs without a pick, and has rushed for 111 yards (12.6 per carry) and one TD. Kapolei’s other rushers have a combined 22 carries for 77 yards and two TDs.

The young-ish roster includes budding playmakers in Nikko Smith (six receptions, 185 yards, three TDs), Zayne Pasion (four, 66, one) and Chazz -Michael Kapahu (two, 60).

After returning from the Garden Island, the Hurricanes will have a break from game action until visiting Campbell on Sept. 21 in the OIA Open opener.

Elsewhere

In another interstate tussle, Waiakea will host Moanalua on Saturday morning.

Mainland trips are keeping many more teams busy this week. No. 9 Leilehua (1-1) visits Central Catholic (Calif.) on Friday.

Kailua and Mililani are partaking in a doubleheader with Nevada teams at Liberty High School on Saturday. Kailua plays Coronado, followed by No. 3 Mililani against host Liberty.