Scoreboard – August 29, 2024

Calendar

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

ILH girls: Varsity III, Assets vs. Island

Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission;

St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger No Ka Oi, Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota State, 4:30 p.m.; Air Force vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii-Alaska Challenge, Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, noon; Alaska vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. Matches at McCabe Gym.

SOCCER

PacWest Conference

Men’s Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Pts 2023 Rec

Point Loma (10) 192 13-5-1

Westmont (2) 169 12-7-3

Hawaii Hilo (1) 163 10-6

Dominican 161 8-5-4

Biola (1) 138 5-8-5

Azusa Pacific 127 6-8-3

Concordia 102 6-9

Menlo 89 10-2-5*

Vanguard 77 9-2-6*

Hawaii Pacific 71 4-10-2

Fresno Pacific 63 5-9-2

Academy of Art 53 3-11-4

Jessup 40 7-8-4*

Chaminade 25 0-12-3

Women’s Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Point Loma (12) 183 17-3-1

Concordia (1) 177 13-3-2

Hawaii Hilo (1) 171 10-2-3

Azusa Pacific 156 8-4-6

Westmont 143 7-4-5

Chaminade 120 7-4-5

Biola 106 5-9-3

Dominican 85 5-10-3

Vanguard 84 8-5-4*

Hawaii Pacific 69 1-9-5

Fresno Pacific 57 2-13-2

Menlo 53 4-7-2*

Jessup 40 5-10-2*

Academy of Art 24 2-15

*—competed in the NAIA’s Golden State Athletic Conference last season

College Women

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

Tuesday

North Dakota State 1, Hawaii Pacific 0

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Today

Columbus at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

Atlanta at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m.

New York City at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Red Bulls,

1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin, 2:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

New England at Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at LAFC, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday

Los Angeles Galaxy at St. Louis, 8:45 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity III

Hanalani def. Hawaiian Mission 25-10,

25-12, 25-5

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Christian Liberty

25-6, 25-14, 25-15

Parker def. Konawaena 25-22, 27-25,

20-25, 25-17