Letter: Donald Trump might be a malignant narcissist

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a Thursday campaign event at Alro Steel, in Potterville, Mich.

Malignant narcissism is a psychological syndrome comprising a mix of narcissism, antisocial behavior, sadism and a paranoid outlook on life.

Some signs include: a sense of entitlement; a significant need for attention, admiration and recognition; an inflated sense of self-importance; a tendency to take advantage of others or exploit people for personal gain; arrogant or conceited behavior and attitudes; a tendency to react angrily when others don’t seem to regard them with the admiration they need and feel they deserve; a pattern of irresponsible, arrogant or disrespectful behavior; disdain for authority and social norms, shown by continued illegal or law-breaking behavior; a pattern of deceit; little or no remorse for harmful or illegal actions; and a generally hostile, irritable, aggressive, restless or agitated mood.

Does that sound like anyone we know?

Stan Sano

Makiki

