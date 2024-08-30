Letter: When is Trump going to answer for insurrection?

Is it just me, or does anybody wonder if former President Donald Trump will get prosecuted for inciting the near-overthrow of the American government on Jan. 6, 2021?

After losing the election, the pampered and spoiled born-billionaire clung to the prize he never won. As I watched, it struck me that — like many Third World countries — our nation was on the verge of being overthrown by an autocrat who never earned anything in his life.

It’s all on the record that he encouraged a mob of protesters to “fight like hell” for something they did not earn by popular election. If it wasn’t such a serious offense it would be laughable — like the cartoon Richie Rich if ever he did not get everything he wanted.

That’s my two cents on the matter. When’s the trial?

Stuart N. Taba

Manoa

