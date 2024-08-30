Off the news: Aloha Stadium plans set for public reveal

With just one consortium bidder left standing to develop the new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, there’s little suspense on who’ll be awarded the $450 million state contract.

But, details very much matter — so close scrutiny must remain on this huge project, to keep all players accountable against cost overruns and other pitfalls. The state is looking to officially award the contract to Aloha Halawa District Partners next month — and that’s when the public should get its first look on what’s in store for the area.