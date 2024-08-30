Kokua Line: What are rules, limits on digital ID?

Question: Regarding the new digital driver’s license, will we be able to use that in traffic stops? Also, is this only for iPhones? Lastly, is there an ID verification process? What happens if I lose my physical license or it gets stolen? Could the thief add my license to their phone?

Answer: No, “digital driver’s licenses cannot be used as proof of name and address to fulfill the lawful order of a police officer,” according to the state Department of Transportation, which reminds people to carry the hard copy of their REAL ID-compliant Hawaii driver’s license or state ID, even if they choose to add a digital version to their Apple Wallet, which they can use to get through a passenger security line at the Honolulu airport, for one example.

Legislation, administrative rule-making, procurement of digital readers and law enforcement training are required before a digital credential can be used by a driver pulled over by law enforcement, according to the DOT website.

As for your second question, technically the answer is no, as it will work on Apple Watches, too, but to the larger point: Yes, for now Hawaii’s gold-star credentials (REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID) can be added only to Apple Wallet, on a device that meets minimum requirements. It must be an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.5 or later or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later with WatchOS 9.5 or later, the DOT website says.

The DOT expects to add other digital wallet providers later.

As for you final concerns, yes, there is an ID verification process that uses privacy and security features built into the iPhone and Apple Watch, such as biometric authentication using Face ID (facial recognition) or Touch ID (fingerprint), to deter tampering and theft, according to Apple’s website. To set up the digital credential, a user submits images of the front and back of their license or ID, plus live images of themselves completing certain movements, such as turning their head. Only one REAL ID can be associated with any Apple ID at a time, Apple says, so a license linked to your phone couldn’t be added to someone else’s Apple Wallet.

Verification generally proceeds relatively quickly, but in some cases the DMV might need more information, which could add three to four weeks to the processing time, the DOT website says.

You can read more about the process on Apple’s website, at support.apple.com/en-us/111803, or on the DOT website, at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/id-in-apple-wallet, which includes trouble- shooting tips for those adding a Hawaii credential to Apple Wallet. It might be a good idea to review that information before starting the verification process, if you choose to do so — adding a digital version of your Hawaii REAL ID is voluntary, the state emphasizes.

This option became available Wednesday, the DOT said in a news release. “Within Hawai‘i, digital driver’s licenses and state identification cards are currently accepted at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at the Terminal 1 Makai Checkpoint of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Apple Stores in the U.S. and in select apps that require identity or age verification,” it said.

Q: I am thinking of adding the digital ID because I already do digital boarding passes, concert tickets, credit card, etc. When I get a new phone, will my ID automatically transfer?

A: No, according to the DOT, which says that “you will need to remove your driver’s license or Hawai‘i-­issued ID from your Apple Wallet on your old phone if you want to associate your driver’s license or ID with a different Apple ID, or add your driver’s license or ID to a new iPhone or Apple Watch. You will then complete the setup process on your new phone.”

Mahalo

I would like to thank dog owners who leash their dogs when they are out in public. I know it’s the law, but so many dog owners break this rule that I feel the need to compliment those who do follow it. I am so tired of entitled people who let their dogs be everywhere without a leash. But I don’t want to be negative, so I am converting my Auwe to a Mahalo. — A reader

