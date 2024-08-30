On the Move: Summer B. Uwono

Partners in Development Foundation has named Summer B. Uwono chief financial officer, succeeding Stephanie Nishimura, who served as chief financial officer at the organization for 17 years. Uwono brings 20 years’ experience in nonprofit finance, previously as chief financial officer at Mental Health Kokua for 18 years and acting controller at Parents and Children Together for two years. She also held a senior associate position at KPMG LLP.

