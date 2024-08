Scoreboard – August 30, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

FOOTBALL

High school, non-league: Waipahu at Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.; Saint Louis at

Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Classic, SMU vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Hawaii-Alaska Challenge, Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii Hilo, noon at McCabe Gym; Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Brock (Toronto) vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Sacred Hearts at Punahou (girls); Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis (boys); Hanalani vs. Pac-Five (boys and girls) at Our

Redeemer Lutheran Church; Island Pacific at Kamehameha (boys and girls). Matches start at 9 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College: UCLA vs. Hawaii, 1:30 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

High school, non-league: Moanalua at Waiakea, 11 a.m.; Waimea at Kahuku,

6 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Damien, 6:30 p.m. at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.; Kapolei at Kapaa, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College: exhibition, Lewis & Clark vs. Chaminade, men at noon; women at 2:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines

Wahine Classic, SMU vs. San Diego, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: exhibition, Brock

(Ontario, Canada) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE WOMEN

Hawaii-Alaska Challenge

At McCabe Gym

Thursday

No. 12 Chaminade def. Alaska

Anchorage 25-15, 30-28, 25-15. Kill

leaders—CU: Letizia Cammillucci 15. AA: Larssen Anderson 9. Assist leaders—CU: Grace Talpash 21, Leilani Ama 16. AA:

Kadyn Osborne 11. Dig leaders—CU: Kyra Pagud 11, Talpash 10. AA: Madison

Galloway 16.

No. 12 Chaminade def. Alaska

Fairbanks 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15. Kill leaders—CU: Letizia Cammillucci 16, Anna Stucchi 10. AA: Rilee White 13, Karli Nielson 12. Assist leaders—CU: Grace

Talpash 25, Leilani Ama 15. AA: Ainsley Smith 34. Dig leaders—CU: Kyra Pagud 11. AA: Smith 14, Kinley Erickson 10.

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity III

Island Pacific def. Assets 25-3, 25-9, 25-15

Christian Academy def. Hawaiian Mission

25-19, 25-17, 25-22

WATER POLO

High School

Punahou Boys Invitational

Thursday

Punahou 13, St Ignatius (San Francisco) 7

Kamehameha 11, Monte Vista (Danville Cailf.)

10

Foothill (Santa Ana, Cailf.) 16, Punahou 6