Letter: A Department of Dignity can help cure societal ills

The devaluation of dignity is at the foundation of many problems in our society. In Waikiki, trash pickups at 3 a.m., robberies on Kuhio Avenue and shootings on Lewers Street are all examples of the devaluation of dignity.

Respecting the dignity of others requires respecting one’s own dignity. That truth can be more fully understood when taken to its very extreme. For instance, a sociopath doesn’t respect his own dignity, and therefore doesn’t respect the dignity of others. For him, taking a person’s life is no different from stepping on an ant.

The concept of dignity should be taught in our homes, schools, prisons, churches, synagogues and temples. Because the devaluation of dignity is at the foundation of many of our problems, the City and County of Honolulu should initiate a Department of Dignity.

Carlino Giampolo

Waikiki

