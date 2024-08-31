Letter: Immigrants should prove worth to become citizens

If a person broke the law coming into America, should they be rewarded by citizenship? My answer is no. I had a very fine person with two master’s degrees in accounting work for me. She was excellent, very smart and accurate in her work. When her visa was up, she left and went back to Europe.

The flood of immigrants entering illegally must end. Originally, America said give us your smartest and brightest to make America great and we will reward them with citizenship. Today, America is about a free lunch.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

