Letter: Kahoolawe would make a good island prison

To discourage criminals from committing crimes, an inexpensive tent prison should be created on the island of Kahoolawe. Kahoolawe is still full of unexploded ordnance from World War II, the result of it being used as a bombing range in the 1940s.

The new tent prison would be an isolated area similar to the famous Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary that was located on an island in the middle of San Francisco Bay. It would not require expensive buildings. There could be military boot camp-style and life improvement training for prisoners to become a better person. They would not be able to escape because of the unexploded bombs outside the prison and sharks in the water.

Since Kahoolawe has plenty of unused land to contain Hawaii’s prison population, old prisons on other islands could be demolished and repurposed for local affordable housing developments.

John Burns

Wahiawa

