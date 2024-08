Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state Department of the Attorney General has charged the alleged ringleader and three members of what authorities say is a criminal organization involved in a $1.5 million check fraud scheme.

Special agents from the department’s Investigations Division on Tuesday arrested 39-year-old Felix Tigilau — also known as Felix Savoy — on a $500,000 arrest warrant.

The department’s Criminal Justice Division charged him with seven offenses, including three counts of first- degree attempted theft, two counts of second-degree forgery and one count each of second-degree theft and second-degree attempted theft.

Tigilau was identified as the alleged leader of a criminal organization responsible for manufacturing and depositing fraudulent checks and the unauthorized use of account information totaling about $1.5 million. The alleged offenses took place over several months in 2023.

Two other alleged members of the criminal organization were also arrested and charged.

Baron Yamabe, 75, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of two counts of first-degree attempted theft, two counts of second-degree forgery and one count of second-degree attempted theft. January Fanene, 38, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted theft, two counts of second-degree forgery and one count of second-degree theft.

A fourth alleged member, Jon-Joseph C. Rutherford, 37, has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted theft and one count of second-degree forgery. Authorities said they believe Rutherford has left Hawaii.

“These three arrests were the result of a year-long investigation into Tigilau’s alleged criminal organization. I appreciate the partnerships we established with the financial institutions and I’m proud of the efforts put in by our agents to investigate and charge these individuals,” Investigations Division Chief Tom Alipio said in a statement.

First-degree theft and attempted theft are Class B felonies, carrying penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.

Second-degree theft, attempted theft and forgery are Class C felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. If convicted, Tigilau would face mandatory prison time and might be eligible for extended-term sentencing.

Investigators suspect there may be additional businesses or people who were defrauded by these suspects.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Tigilau is encouraged to contact the state Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division at 808-586-1240.

An arraignment and plea hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday before 1st Circuit Court Judge Ronald G. Johnson.

Deputy Attorney General Adrian Dhakhwa is handling the prosecution.