The betting line has UCLA installed as a 14.5-point favorite over Hawaii in today’s football game at the Ching Complex.

But the story lines are:

>> Hawaii starting quarterback Brayden Schager’s first snap in an NCAA game was against UCLA in the 2021 opener at the Rose Bowl.

“My mom went to UCLA,” Schager said of Ginger Allen, an award-winning broadcast journalist. “I grew up a UCLA fan. And (quarterbacks) coach Dan (Morrison) went to UCLA. It was cool to play against her alma mater in my first game. I got in there. It was a pretty cool circle moment.”

Allen said she will wear UH apparel and root for the Rainbow Warriors. Schager, a senior, is set to make his 24th consecutive start. He is 4-1 in his last five games.

>> As a USC defensive lineman for four years, Jamar Sekona circled the UCLA game on his calendar. “It was the biggest rivalry game,” said Sedona, who transferred to UH this year. “The atmosphere around campus, basically all of L.A., made the game super exciting. They were the neighbors just down the block. Coming here, having the opportunity to play against them again, I’m excited.”

>> Brothers Titus and Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala will start for UCLA and UH. Titus, a fourth-year wideout, played in 12 games in 2021 and 13 in 2022 for the Bruins but did not see any action last year. Tamatoa, a senior slotback, moved from wideout to slotback this season. Both were Campbell High standouts.

>> Ikaika Malloe, a 1992 Kamehameha Schools graduate, was promoted to UCLA’s defensive coordinator in January. He succeeds D’Anton Lynn, who resigned to accept the coordinator’s job at USC. Malloe was the Warriors’ D-line coach and special teams coordinator in 2008.

“The first time the schedule came out, I was already excited,” said Malloe, who grew up in Waimanalo.

UCLA defensive Sitiveni Havili Kaufusi’s family moved to Waimanalo in 2008. “There are a lot of times,” Kaufusi said of communication with Malloe, “where he looks at me, and I understand what he means. He’ll give a certain look. If he were to give it to the other players, I don’t think they’d understand. A lot of things don’t have to be said. We understand each other.”

>> The network that created the “Hawaii Five-0” theme song for its original long-running show — CBS — is producing today’s game. This will be the Warriors’ ninth appearance on a network station (CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox), and first since a 2012 road game against USC that aired on Fox. This will be the Bruins’ football debut as a member of the Big Ten.

“It’s a big network, a good opponent, a big game,” UH coach Timmy Chang said. “The boys are ready. That’s why they’re here. They’re here to play in big games. They’re excited. I’m excited for them.”

Receiver/returner Tylan Hines added: “It’s a big opportunity, a big stage for us. It can put us on the map. We’re ready. … We’re ready to go out there and compete. … We still have a job to do, which is winning the game. I’m excited to go do that.”

>> In last week’s 35-14 victory over Delaware State to open the season, crossing gusts of up to 35 mph affected each team’s passes, particularly on the Diamond Head side of Ching. Against the wind in the third quarter, the Hornets rushed on 12 of 17 plays.

The remnants of former tropical storm Gilma might bring rain this morning, but not strong winds. A concern is the afternoon sun could tansform the turf dampened in the morning into sauna-like conditions. Heat and humidity could be factors. Today’s 1:30 p.m. kickoff is the earliest for a UH home football game since the 1:05 p.m. start against Fresno State on Oct. 29, 2005.

“Football doesn’t care about the weather,” Chang said. “You have to be ready. You have to find ways to win.”