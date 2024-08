Kamehameha’s new video scoreboard got a workout Friday night.

The student-run television production, complete with instant replays and flashing stadium lights after scores, featured a highlight show as the Warriors blitzed new Open Division foe Waipahu 44-6 at Kunuiakea Stadium.

Kamehameha started the show with a bang, courtesy of Maddox Sharrer taking the opening kickoff 88 yards to the house for the quick lead. The defense matched the special teams’ effort, taking the ball away after four plays when defensive lineman Peyton Costa picked up a fumble by Waipahu running back Tristan Pacheco.

Not to be forgotten, quarterback Jevin Bolos-Reyes trotted his offense onto the field and found receiver Ty Perkins behind a defender for a 34-yard touchdown and 14-0 lead after just a minute and a half.

The Marauders ran three plays before disaster struck again as they had their punt blocked out of the end zone for a safety. Kamehameha’s Nui Kaapana got in on the party after that, taking the free kick 75 yards for his score and a 23-0 lead. Kamehameha’s Bless Cabrera-Hopkins then ran a punt back 45 yards for another score that was brought back by holding.

No matter, Bolos-Reyes just marched his team down the field before hitting Perkins again for a touchdown, this time from 18 yards to run the lead to 30-0 before the Marauders knew what hit them.

“The start was great,” Kamehameha coach Kaeo Drummondo said. “After that we got sloppy, but the start was great. Players made a good play to force the ball out and then our offense got a good opportunity in plus territory and took advantage of it.”

Kamehameha used three quarterbacks, starter Bolos-Reyes was 8-for-11 for 104 yards before Ezra Forges and Pono Kahaulelio took over. Nainoa Melchor paced the ground game with 71 yards on 18 carries.

Waipahu outscored Kamehameha in the second quarter as Titan Figueroa tallied with four minutes left in the half on a 2-yard pass from David Vidinha, though the conversion failed.

Pacheco did the heavy lifting for the Marauders, carrying the ball 24 times for 102 yards. Jayven Pinera had three catches for 72 yards, but sophomore quarterback Vidinha threw two interceptions and Kamehameha dropped three others.

“That was a rough start — take away those scores and what is it, 7-6 at halftime?” Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho said. “Every game is going to be a learning lesson for us. We have 18 freshmen or sophomores on our team, but they are going to grow up real fast. The thing is, we can’t wait until next year, we have a lot of guys who were the foundation of what we have built here. We want to make sure to do them proud.”

Kamehameha beat Waipahu 38-15 last year at Waipahu, the Marauders have never beaten the Warriors in three meetings. It was their first visit to the Kamehameha campus.

Kamehameha (3-1) plays Saint Louis in its first league game on Friday, while Waipahu (2-2) is off and seeks its first Open Division victory on Sept. 21 at Mililani.

Waipahu’s Maddox Stewart went down with an injury with 6:41 left in the third quarter, his teammates gathered around and accompanied the cart he was on as it wheeled him off the field to meet an ambulance. Carvalho said he had a back injury and wanted to walk off the field but trainers and coaches wanted him to stay down.

Central Catholic (Ore.) 35, Leilehua 15

Junior Robbie Long threw three touchdown passes, each to a different receiver, to lead the Rams over the Mules (1-2) in their season debut in Oregon.

Tyson Davis scored on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Long in the third quarter to put Central Catholic ahead 35-0.

Senior Chaystin Senas returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown for the Mules, who also got a 6-yard touchdown run from sophomore Cameron Keeve.

Leilehua traveled to the mainland for a varsity game for the first time in school history.

The Mules hosted a team from Canada in 2012 and played Robert Service High School from Alaska at Hugh Yoshida Stadium in 2010 and ’11.

They last played off-island in back-to-back Division I state tournament games in 2019 at War Memorial Stadium against Baldwin and then at Wong Stadium versus Hilo.

‘Iolani 49, Punahou I-AA 14

CJ Villanueva threw four touchdown passes, leading the Raiders (2-2) to a win over the Buffanblu at Eddie Hamada Field.

Villanueva threw two touchdowns each to Keon Preusser and Tyger Hayashi, and finished with 196 yards passing. Preusser finished with four catches for 90 yards, and Hayashi had five catches for 50 yards. Kekama Kane added 54 receiving yards, and returned a punt 80 yards for a score. Jonas Vierra helped keep the Raiders offense balanced, running for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Asa Alshemary rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffanblu (0-2).

—

KAMEHAMEHA 44, WAIPAHU 6

At Kunuiakea Stadium

Waipahu (2-2) 0 6 0 0 — 6

Kamehameha (3-1) 30 0 7 7 — 44

KS—Maddox Sharrer 88 kick return (Madden Aquino kick)

KS—Ty Perkins 34 pass from Jevin Bolos-Reyes (Aquino kick)

KS—Safety, Punt blocked out of end zone

KS—Nui Kaapana 75 free kick return (Aquino kick)

KS—Perkins 18 pass from Bolos-Reyes (Aquino kick)

WAIP—Titan Figueroa 2 pass from David Vidinha (pass failed)

KS—Hazyn Botelho 27 pass from Bolos Reyes (Tyler Fujimoto kick)

KS—Pono Kahaulelio 5 rush (Aquino kick)

RUSHING—Waipahu: Tristan Pacheco 24-102, Vidinha 8-7, Jason Ganiron 1-2. Kamehameha: Nainoa Melchor 18-71, Sharrer 6-31, Kahaulelio 2-11, Ezra Forges 1-(minus 7), Bolos-Reyes 2-(minus 13).

PASSING—Waipahu: Vidinha 11-28-2- 107. Kamehameha: Bolos-Reyes 8-11-0-104, Kahaulelio 3-3-0-33, Forges 2-3-0-14.

RECEIVING—Waipahu: Jayvren Pinera 3-72, Alzen Etrata 2-30, Ganiron 1-5, Figueroa 2-4, Pacheco 3-(minus 4). Kamehameha: Perkins 2-52, Botelho 2-25, Taimane Purcell 2-23, Noah Aki 2-18, Eisen Pirga 2-17, Sharrer 3-16.

‘IOLANI 49, PUNAHOU I-AA 14

At Eddie Hamada Field

Punahou I-AA (0-2) 7 7 0 0 — 14

‘Iolani (2-2) 14 28 7 0 — 49

PUN—Asa Alshemary 9 run (Saul Scheuer kick)

IOL—Jones Vierra 5 run (Austin Dang kick)

IOL—Keon Preusser 41 pass from CJ Villanueva (Dang kick)

PUN—Alshemary 19 run (Scheuer kick)

IOL—Vierra 3 run (Dang kick)

IOL—Tyger Hayashi 6 pass from Villaueva (Dang kick)

IOL—Kekama Kane 80 punt return (Dang kick)

IOL—Hayashi 13 pass from Villanueva (Dang kick)

IOL—Preusser 18 pass from Villanueva (Dang kick)

RUSHING—‘Iolani: Vierra 14-91, Quincy Oka 8-69, Jadon Anzai 2-10, Villanueva 2-0. Punahou I-AA: Alshemary 24-139, Connor Yunker 7-32.

PASSING—‘Iolani: Villanueva 14-18-196,Adrian Perkins 3-5-5. Punahou I-AA: Yunker 16-28-156.

RECEIVING—‘Iolani: Preusser 4-90, Kane 4-54, Hayashi 5-50, Anzai 1-5, Oka 1-2, Kaiaka Lau Kong 1-2, Justin Kauhane 1-(minus 2). Punahou I-AA: Mason Wilcox 6-67, Maverick Montgomery 4-37, Alshemary 2-19, Mason Perpignan 1-15, Mason Swoboda 1-10, Yuuya Osborn 2-8.

Also:

Konawaena 56, Kealakehe 0