With the game hanging in the balance, Pupu Sepulona found a way to make an impact on offense and defense.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Saint Louis senior came up with two sacks to thwart a Farrington drive to start the second half, then caught a 4-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass moments later as the No. 4 Crusaders rallied for a 24-7 win over the No. 6 Governors at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

The game was tied at 7 at halftime, but the visiting Crusaders prevailed despite three first-half turnovers against a gritty Governors defense. Saint Louis had six sacks, including 2.5 by Sepulona, the two-time Star-Advertiser Player of the Year in basketball.

“I feel so great. This is a team win. I give credit to all my boys over here,” he said.

Saint Louis’ grit was remarkable, as well, as they gave coach Tupu Alualu a win for his 35th birthday present.

“Nothing fancy. Just play hard-nosed football. We started out slow, then we regrouped and came back in the second half,” Alualu said. “There were a lot of plays that we were trying to add in. I think we did too much in the beginning. Then we wanted to go with our basic plays. Farrington is a very good team. Coach Mike (Lafaele), I wish him and his program the best of luck.”

For Alualu, there isn’t an official birthday party, and he is fine with that.

“There’s no party. I gave my life to the Lord. We go back and glorify God. We’ll have some food, and tomorrow we’ll get ready for practice,” he said.

Tahlen Kekawa gashed the Farrington defense for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

“Farrington is a good team, but our O-line, we’ve been working hard all week. We wanted to end (nonconference play) with a win, and we wanted a win for our coach’s birthday,” Kekawa said. “I was making my reads, trying to get yards. The O-line, I give all thanks to them.”

The loss was the first for the Governors after three wins to begin a new era under first-year coach Lafaele. Farrington’s leading rusher, Kingsten Samuelu, played briefly in the first half and did not return.

“He wanted to go in, and he has a little (injury). One play, and he wasn’t 100% confident, so we pulled him out,” Lafaele said. “I felt like our quarterback had a lot of time for a majority of the game throwing the ball. Guys were there to make plays. We just couldn’t make the connection and execute. Our defense did a hell of a job. They’ve been playing stout all year long.”

Conditions were dry but muggy. Humidity was 83% at kickoff.

The home team opened the scoring on Shannon Iosua-Talamoa’s fumble recovery and 1-yard return over the goal line on Farrington’s sack of Saint Louis quarterback Mose Lilo on the opening series.

The visitors had a golden opportunity moments later, setting up their next series at the Farrington 40-yard line after a 24-yard punt return by Xavier Brown. However, the Crusaders went three-and-out, then punted.

A fumble by Saint Louis running back Mana Heffernan bounced out of the grasp of several Governors and Crusaders until EJ Tautalatasi recovered for Farrington at the Saint Louis 45-yard line. The Governors drove to the 24-yard line, called time out on fourth and 1, and deployed their jumbo lineup. Defensive back Lauititi Liufau entered as a wildcat quarterback and picked up 5 yards for a first down. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound senior picked up 17 yards on four carries as the first quarter came to an end with Farrington on the 7-yard line.

Starting QB DJ Faavi re-entered, and on third-and-goal at the 4, misfired on a pass to a wide-open Chansen Smith in the middle of the end zone. Ku Ponciano’s 21-yard field goal try from the left then sliced wide right, giving Saint Louis a major break.

Momentum shifted to the team in red. Tahlen Kekawa gashed the defense for runs of 23 and 20 yards. After eight incompletions, Lilo found Stytyn Lasconia for his first complete pass to give Saint Louis first down at the Farrington 18-yard line. However, on the next play, Lilo fumbled on a botched handoff exchange with his running back, and Iosua-Talamoa had his second fumble recovery of the game.

Nainoa Lopes entered the game at QB for Saint Louis with 3:16 left and jolted the offense. He completed his first four passes, including a 32-yard connection to Exodus Brown.

Kekawa’s 8-yard run to the left pylon tied the game at 7 with 1:06 remaining in the first half.

Farrington’s game plan was effective with nearly 15 minutes of ball possession in the first half.

The Governors made a change at QB with Smith, but Saint Louis sacked him and got the ball back after a punt on the Govs’ 48-yard line.

Faavi returned at QB but was sacked twice by Sepulona.

This time, the Crusaders capitalized, driving 49 yards in five plays. Lopes found Sepulona on a play-action toss for a 4-yard touchdown, giving them a 14-7 lead with 3:39 to go in the third stanza.

Saint Louis’ offensive line took control in the second half. The Crusaders marched 64 yards in 12 plays, scoring on a 21-yard field goal by Makena Kauai with 6:53 remaining for a 17-7 lead.

Kekawa’s 4-yard burst into the end zone with 2:42 left sealed the win.

Saint Louis opens ILH Open Division play against Kamehameha next Friday at Diaz Stadium.

Each ILH Open team will play four total games in the regular season.

Farrington begins OIA Open Division action at Campbell on Sept. 14.

OIA Open teams each play five regular-season games this season.

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Saint Louis (2-2) 0 7 7 10 — 24

Farrington (3-1) 7 0 0 0 — 7

FARR—Shannon Iosua-Talamoa 1 fumble return (Ku Ponciano kick)

STL—Tahlen Kekawa 8 run (Makena Kauai kick)

STL—Pupualii Sepulona 4 pass from Nainoa Lopes (Kauai kick)

STL—FG Kauai 21

STL—Kekawa 4 run (Kauai kick)

RUSHING—Saint Louis: Kekawa 16-158, Jonah Gora-Aina 2-2, Lopes 2-2, Team 1-(minus 2), Mose Lilo 5-(minus 4), Mana Heffernan 3-(minus 11). Farrington: Chansen Smith 5-19, Lauitit Liufau 5-17, Kingsten Samuelu 1-(minus 4), DJ Faavi 10-(minus 6).

PASSING—Saint Louis: Lopes 10-14-0-154, Lilo 1-10-0-11. Farrington: Faavi 21-35-1-175, Smith 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Saint Louis: Stytyn Lasconia 3-82, Exodus Brown 3-54, Roxten Popa-Hernandez 2-11, Hashley Siliado 1-9,

Gora-Aina 1-5, Sepulona 1-4. Farrington: Princeten Samuelu 5-60, Smith 6-53, Ponciano 6-38, Tunoa Lolotai 2-15, Govanni Siamani 2-9.