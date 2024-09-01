Column: Sacrifice, collaborate for environment

The impacts of climate change have been felt worldwide, sparking corrective action by governments, communities and individuals across the globe. Hawaii’s government has responded with one of the most ambitious environmental commitments: the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative (HCEI), aiming for 100% clean energy by 2045. Hawaii’s unique ecology and biodiversity demand urgent and effective climate change policy, but these environmental responsibilities must be carefully balanced against the financial realities faced by residents.

The risks of climate change are especially pronounced in Hawaii, a unique and isolated island chain. Rising sea levels, driven by global warming, increase the risk of erosion, flooding and coastal damage. More frequent and intense natural disasters, like hurricanes, can lead to severe flooding, threatening water supplies and local agriculture. Warmer ocean temperatures cause coral bleaching, while increased carbon levels exacerbate ocean acidification and harm marine biodiversity. These changes will disrupt local ecosystems, affecting all aspects of life in Hawaii.

HCEI, launched in 2008, initially set a goal of meeting 70% of the state’s energy needs through renewable sources by 2030. By 2018, the state had committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. HCEI has driven the approval of six solar battery grid projects and the decommissioning of Hawaii’s last coal plant in 2022. Furthermore, the push for clean energy continues with plans to decarbonize transportation methods.

The policies proposed by the initiative primarily focus on transitioning the transportation sector to renewable sources and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Unfortunately, the high costs associated with these sustainable technologies and the land required for large-scale energy projects could place a disproportionate financial strain on residents who are already facing the highest cost of living in the U.S.

For instance, the high costs of infrastructure and land needed for energy initiatives are often passed on to consumers. This financial pressure could exacerbate the state’s existing economic challenges, making it difficult for many residents to bear the costs of a green future. Therefore, further sustainability efforts must include strategies that minimize the financial burden of these changes on local residents.

The government should consider a more gradual implementation plan to avoid financially overwhelming residents. More financial support and better-structured energy assistance programs can also encourage the transition to renewable energy sources. As local residents are integral to Hawaii’s unique culture, it is vital to avoid overly burdensome costs that could drive many out of the state. Affordable and balanced initiatives will help maintain community well-being and support for these efforts.

Policymakers also need to be mindful of our isolated location and be prepared with backup plans for the state’s vulnerability to inconsistent weather and lower energy production. While renewable energy sources are more efficient and cost-effective in the long run, they also present challenges with reliability. To address this uncertainty, a robust energy storage solution is necessary, though it represents an additional cost.

The government and private companies must also maintain strong, clear and consistent communication with individuals and communities to convey the critical need for their energy initiatives while listening to their legitimate worries and organizing compromises to the best of their ability.

The transition to sustainability requires collaboration and sacrifice from all parties involved, especially local residents who call Hawaii home. If we wish to preserve our beautiful islands, we must all do our part to live environmentally conscious lives. At the same time, we must balance Hawaii’s environmental goals with financial realities. The shift to clean energy must be sustainable and equitable, ensuring our push for a greener future also supports our communities.

———

Jasmine Lianalyn Rocha, a graduate of Maryknoll School’s Class of 2023, is a student at Columbia University, Class of 2027.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

———

CTLhawaii.org