Letter: Anti-Trump mindset clouding election

If it’s even possible, it’s going to get even nastier out there: fake news, fake polls, government censorship, mainstream media that’s totally slanted, total hatred and vitriol.

It’s almost as if America is being held hostage by a powerful demon. Today’s America is unrecognizable. No one bothers to do due diligence.

In 2004, one popular Democratic acronym was ABB (Anybody But Bush). Fast forward to 2024 and it’s ABT (Anybody But Trump).

How can Kamala Harris go from zero to hero? Her recent meteoric rise in popularity just in the past few months is mostly fueled by hatred for Donald Trump. No doubt even Bart Simpson would garner votes from Democrats because of ABT.

Don’t believe everything you read. Do your due diligence. As the saying goes: If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

EXPRESS YOURSELF

