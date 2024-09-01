Letter: Concrete lining bad choice for Wailupe

Part of the Wailupe Stream is seen on Aug. 23.

Here’s hoping the $3 million flood control study of the Wailupe Stream Watershed does not conclude with suggesting fully lining the stream with concrete. This is for two reasons: it does not prevent flooding and it provides a chute for pesticides and debris to end up in Maunalua Bay, as evidenced by the April 2018 floods.

All the concrete-lined streams in East Honolulu flooded and dumped debris into the bay. Malama Maunalua has been working for years to mitigate the ongoing damage from cement lined streams.

Bambi D’Olier

Kuliouou

