Letter: Encourage youths to engage in politics

What a devastating indictment on not just the students who were interviewed in the Star-Advertiser’s Aug. 28 article “The Youth Vote,” but also on the university that educates them and on all of us, as a community, who nurture and encourage them.

There was a time when the young were the keepers of ideals, who defended them with youthful enthusiasm and a healthy dose of aggressive activism that defied convention and the expected. I can only hope that the gist of the article was more a case of too small a sample size.

I, for one, believe in our next generation and do not think the article was reflective of their true collective feelings or concerns. I hope the activists among them, no matter their politics, will speak up and be heard.

Tom Yoneyama

Hawaii Kai

