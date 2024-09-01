Letter: Trump gains another bad apple in Gabbard

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It was good of Tulsi Gabbard to join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in putting the kiss of death on Donald Trump’s campaign by endorsing him. Any undecided voters have an easier choice when seeing the guy with a brain worm and Vladimir Putin’s cheerleader both go for Trump. What a wonderful year for a beautiful blue wave.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

