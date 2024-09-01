Letter: Trump’s Arlington stunt was appalling

I was appalled by former President Donald Trump using photos from his visit to Arlington National Cemetery for his election campaign. We veterans all remember his past remarks. His chief of staff, four-star Gen. John Kelly, stated that Trump refused to visit a U.S. military grave site in France, calling the deceased combat personnel “suckers” and “losers.”

My father served in the U.S. Navy for over 25 years and was severely wounded at Pearl Harbor. One of my three military veteran uncles who served in World War II died in combat. Three of my cousins served in the U.S. Navy, as well as my sister, brother and myself. We will not support a convicted felon for president.

Trump does not care about veterans; he just wants their vote. We veterans should do the right thing and not vote for someone who avoided service due to “bone spurs”!

Ron Mata

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter