Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, September 1, 2024 79° Today's Paper

EditorialOur View

Editorial: Teach isle youth power of voting

Today Updated 12:42 a.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM People traverse through the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus on Tuesday.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

People traverse through the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus on Tuesday.