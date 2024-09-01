Forgotten Navy waste dump holds up repairs at Radford High School
Head custodian Alvin Ponce walked near a depression in the tennis court that could possibly form into a sinkhole.
Sinkholes have developed around Radford High School’s grounds. Head custodian Alvin Ponce inserted a measuring tape into a large sinkhole in the football practice field on Wednesday.
Black tarp covered supposedly contaminated ground at Radford High School on Wednesday. Underneath the athletic fields and parking lots around Radford High and Makalapa Elementary School lies a long-forgotten waste dump site used by the U.S. military during World War II.