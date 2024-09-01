Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, September 1, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Humane Society launches day-trip program for dogs

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 12:39 a.m.

Editors' Picks

COURTESY HAWAIIAN HUMANE SOCIETY Nani plays at a beach on a field trip.

COURTESY HAWAIIAN HUMANE SOCIETY

Nani plays at a beach on a field trip.