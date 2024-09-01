Humane Society launches day-trip program for dogs

The Hawaiian Humane Society’s shelter dogs are now available for outings with the launch of a new program that was two years in the making.

The ‘Ilio Explorers program allows local residents and visitors to check out an adoptable dog for a day. It is similar to programs offered by the humane societies on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii island as a way to get shelter dogs out and about, potentially increasing their odds of adoption.

“Research has shown that these short-term excursion programs are incredibly beneficial for the physical and mental well- being of our shelter dogs,” said Anna Neubauer, HHS president and CEO, in a news release. “By getting dogs available for adoption out of the shelter and into the community, we are not only enriching their lives, but also creating more opportunities for them to connect with potential adoptive families.”

Since its launch last week, the program has already proven to be popular, according to HHS spokesperson Brandy Shimabukuro.

“There’s been a lot of public demand for this because other states do this on the continental U.S.,” she said. “Kauai, Maui and Hawaii island have been successful with it, too. We’ve been getting constant requests on social media.”

The Oahu organization collaborated with the Hawaii Visitors &Convention Bureau to curate a list of vetted, dog-friendly points of interest, including dog-friendly businesses and hiking trails, beaches and parks that allow leashed dogs.

At Kapiolani Park, for instance, dogs must remain on the sidewalk due to county park rules. HHS also decided dogs in the program will not be taken to off-leash dog parks.

HHS shelters are still at overcapacity, according to Shimabukuro, and have been for nearly two years now. Even with the new Kosasa Family Campus at Hoopili, the high number of surrenders as people move or their circumstances change, along with unwanted litters, has forced the agency to use temporary pop-up kennels to create more space.

Another “Clear the Shelters” promotion, with waived adoption fees for all animals at its shelter and off-site adoption partners, is underway through Sept. 10.

With the ‘Ilio Explorers program, the hope is that participants might fall in love with their shelter dog and adopt them. Reservations for a field trip appointment at the Honolulu or Ewa Beach locations are available online at HawaiianHumane.org/ IlioExplorers.

Families may also participate, but children must be at least 8 years old.

HHS requests a field trip fee of $50 for kamaaina and $150 for visitors to help underwrite the costs of running the new program and caring for pets in need.

On the day of their appointment, participants receive a brief orientation that covers safety, program requirements and safe dog handling and etiquette. The dogs, which will be outfitted with “Adopt Me” vests, must be leashed at all times and are limited to sites on the preapproved list.

“Due to the constant flux of dogs in and out of the shelter, we cannot fulfill requests to be paired with a dog that excludes specific breeds, energy levels or sizes,” the agency said.

Each participant will receive an “adventure pack” with a collapsible water bowl, dog seat belt, towel, harness, leash and treats.